City of St. John’s advising residents near East White Hills Road of traffic detour starting this week

Local News, News, Traffic October 11th, 2026

To facilitate storm and sanitary sewer work, a portion of East White Hills Road, between Newfoundland Drive and Harding Road, will be closed starting Tuesday, October 13 for approximately three weeks. That duration is subject to change.

All traffic will be detoured via Newfoundland Drive, Logy Bay Road and Harding Road. Local access will be maintained.

Detour signage will be in place. Motorists are asked to follow all posted signage, barricades and directions from on-site personnel.

The City of St. John’s apologizes for any inconvenience. For more details or to report an issue, contact Access St. John’s by calling 311 or (709) 754-CITY (2489).