Local

Local News

City of St. John’s advising residents near East White Hills Road of traffic detour starting this week

Local News, News, Traffic

To facilitate storm and sanitary sewer work, a portion of East White Hills Road, between Newfoundland Drive and Harding Road, will be closed starting Tuesday, October 13 for approximately three weeks. That duration is subject to change.

All traffic will be detoured via Newfoundland Drive, Logy Bay Road and Harding Road. Local access will be maintained.

Detour signage will be in place. Motorists are asked to follow all posted signage, barricades and directions from on-site personnel.

The City of St. John’s apologizes for any inconvenience. For more details or to report an issue, contact Access St. John’s by calling 311 or (709) 754-CITY (2489).

Related Articles

Anna Moores makes history as first female NL waterbomber captain
Read more
Stephenville airport to re-open after being shut down for over a year
Read more
Boil water advisory for Happy Valley-Goose Bay remains in effect
Read more
City of St. John’s launches climate risk assessment
Read more
Police in Marystown searching for missing woman
Read more
Police and Peace Officers remembered at annual memorial ceremony in St. John’s
Read more
Back to top