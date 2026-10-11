Driver taken to hospital following centre-city crash on Saturday afternoon

Local News, News, Uncategorized October 10th, 2026

The driver of a taxicab was taken to hospital following a collision in the centre of St. John’s late Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to a portion on Bonaventure Avenue. The driver of a southbound taxicab had struck a parked vehicle. The force of the collision pushed the parked car roughly twenty metres down the road and partially onto a sidewalk. Both vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The driver of the cab, who was the only person inside, was helped to a stretcher before being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. A portion of Bonaventure Avenue was closed for a time, until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a collision on Bonaventure Avenue on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)