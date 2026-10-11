Shops closing holiday in St. John’s tomorrow for Thanksgiving Day

Local News, News October 11th, 2026

Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday tomorrow, Monday, October 12 all city offices and community centres will be closed in St. John’s.

On top of that:

Curbside waste collection will not occur on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday October 13, along with regular Tuesday collection. Waste collection time may be later than usual as waste from two areas will be collected.

Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed to residential and commercial users.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect; however paid parking regulations will not be enforced as Monday is a Shops Closing Holiday.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Access St. John’s is available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week by email at access@stjohns.ca, by phone at 311 or 754-CITY (2489) or by submitting a request online at StJohns.ca/Access.