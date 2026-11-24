News November 24th, 2026

Flight attendants at PAL Airlines, represented by CUPE 5451, have reached a tentative agreement following 19 months at the bargaining table.

The agreement addresses several key priorities identified by members throughout bargaining. Crucially, if ratified, the agreement would make significant progress toward ending unpaid work by providing new compensation for critical duties flight attendants perform before, in between and after flights.

“This agreement represents meaningful progress on issues that have been important to our members for a long time,” said Mark Rice, president of CUPE 5451. “Our members have shown incredible patience and solidarity throughout this process. We’re grateful for their support and look forward to discussing the agreement with them in the coming days.”

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared with members ahead of a ratification vote. The union will not comment further until members have had an opportunity to review the agreement and cast their votes.