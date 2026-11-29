Local News, News November 29th, 2026

There were no injuries to report following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road early Sunday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway, between Thorburn Road and Topsail Road. The driver of a sedan had lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a guardrail before coming to a stop. While the vehicle was moderately damaged, the driver of the car was reportedly uninjured.

Roads were wet in heavy rain at the time of the crash. Traffic was slowed for a while, until the vehicle could be removed.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)