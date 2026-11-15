Vehicle knocks down utility pole Justice, Local News, News November 15th, 2026 Police are still looking for suspects after a dramatic crash in the town of Torbay late Friday night. Related Articles November 10, 2026 Mayor discusses what St. John’s needs to deal with crime and addiction Read more November 08, 2026 One person taken into custody, as police lift Red-Cliff Road shelter-in-place Read more November 03, 2026 UPDATE: TCH re-opens near Springdale after collision Read more November 02, 2026 Violent assault caught on video raises more concerns about downtown St. John’s safety Read more November 02, 2026 RCMP continue investigation into metal objects found in Halloween candy in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Read more November 02, 2026 Glovertown RCMP investigating convenience store break and enter, asking for public’s assistance Read more