Justice

Justice

Vehicle knocks down utility pole

Justice, Local News, News

Police are still looking for suspects after a dramatic crash in the town of Torbay late Friday night. 

Related Articles

Mayor discusses what St. John’s needs to deal with crime and addiction
Read more
One person taken into custody, as police lift Red-Cliff Road shelter-in-place
Read more
UPDATE: TCH re-opens near Springdale after collision
Read more
Violent assault caught on video raises more concerns about downtown St. John’s safety
Read more
RCMP continue investigation into metal objects found in Halloween candy in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Read more
Glovertown RCMP investigating convenience store break and enter, asking for public’s assistance
Read more
Back to top