Local News, News November 17th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision that occurred in St. John’s on Friday November 13, 2026.

Officers responded to a report of the collision on Bay Bulls Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

The uninjured driver of the vehicle was co-operative and remained on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

RNC collision reconstructions are now seeking any witnesses or video footage from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

The RNC is offering sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.