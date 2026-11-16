Local News, News November 16th, 2026

It first happened on October 30 when a PAL airlines flight lost a wheel upon landing in Wabush. Thirteen days later, that same aircraft lost a wheel during departure from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, forcing an emergency landing at St. John’s International Airport.

All passengers and crew were accounted for and those originally destined for Deer Lake were rescheduled on new flights and were able to go about their journeys the next day, but for people across the province who frequently use the airline for work, pleasure and medical reasons, questions started to raise on social media about the safety of PAL airlines aircraft.

In a statement to NTV News, PAL airlines said it has removed the affected aircraft from service as they complete a comprehensive inspection to determine the root cause of both incidents. PAL airlines also noted that out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, wheel assembly inspections have been completed on all remaining Dash 8-400 aircraft to ensure the integrity of their fleet.

NTV News also reached out to the Transportation Safety Board, who said they’re aware of the two incidents, and in both cases, they have not deployed investigators.

In relation to the October 30 incident, this event was classified as a Class 5 occurrence. As per the TSB’s Occurrence Classification Policy, Class 5 occurrences do not result in investigation reports. However, data on Class 5 occurrences are recorded for possible future safety analysis, statistical reporting, or archival purposes.

Regarding the incident that occurred on November 12, the TSB is currently gathering information and assessing the situation. Investigators are in contact with the operator and Transport Canada. The investigation has not yet been classified.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.