Man arrested for child luring offences in New Brunswick spent time in Newfoundland and Labrador

Local News, News November 16th, 2026

As part of an ongoing child luring investigating by police in New Brunswick, the RCMP is advising the public that the accused also spent time in this province.

45-year-old Timothy Roy was arrested in Moncton in September after police received information that he was in contact with underage girls for a sexual purpose.

Through the course of their investigation, RCMP learned that Roy spent time in areas across the country including Newfoundland and Labrador.

Roy was in Labrador in 2018 and 2019. Police are hoping by releasing his photo and locations it will allow more people to come forward who may have had interactions with him.

Other locations in the country Roy was known to have been:

Ontario: Kingston (2000 to 2003) Belleville, Bancroft, York (2014 to 2019)

British Columbia: Abbotsford, Vancouver, Sannich, Victoria, Oak Bay (2006 to 2012)

New Brunswick: (2020-2026)

Nova Scotia: (2025)

If you believe you may have been affected by the actions of Timothy Roy, please contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or your local police detachment.