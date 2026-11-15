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Police investigating bizarre incident in west end of St. John’s

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a bizarre incident in the west end of St. John’s that saw a vehicle overturned onto its roof.

Early Sunday afternoon emergency crews were called to a portion of Empire Avenue, near Jensen Camp Road, for what was originally thought to be traffic accident. Personnel arrived to find a vehicle overturned onto its roof in a small parking area. However, according to area residents the vehicle had previously been parked, with a block of wood against one wheel.

The only evident damage to the vehicle before it was flipped over was a broken rear window. The RNC are investigating the circumstances around the unusual scene.

Police are investigating a bizarre incident in the west end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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