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Mary’s Harbour RCMP tickets driver for excessive speed on Route 510

Justice, News

A 39-year-old Ontario man had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded after Mary’s Harbour RCMP caught him driving 60km/hr over the posted speed limit on Friday afternoon. At 2:00 p.m. on September 18, a Mary’s Harbour RCMP officer conducting proactive patrols of the Trans-Labrador Highway (Route 510) near the community of Mary’s Harbour, observed a vehicle travelling at 140 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and the driver – a 39-year-old Ontario man – was ticketed for excessive speeding, and for driving with a suspended licence. His vehicle was towed and impounded.

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