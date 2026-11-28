Local News, News November 28th, 2026

A fire in downtown St. John’s on Saturday morning has displaced five people and caused considerable damage.

At about 9:15 a.m. firefighters were called to a row home on Freshwater Road, only a few dozen metres from Central Fire Station. Crews arrived to find several residents outside and smoke coming from the home. St. John’s Regional Fire Department Acting Platoon Chief A.J. St. Croix stated five people made it out of the home, all suffering from smoke inhalation. All five residents were treated at the scene by paramedics, with several of them taking to hospital for further treatment.

The fire is said to have started in the kitchen of the home. The remainder of the residence sustained significant smoke and water damage. Smoke also made it into the two neighbouring homes, however there was no lasting damage suspected.

All residents of the home have been displaced.

Video from the scene of a fire on Freshwater Road in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)