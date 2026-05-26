Convocation week: Celebrating student achievement at Memorial University

News May 26th, 2026

Memorial University will confer more than 2000 degrees during spring convocation on the St. John’s campus this week.

Campus will be abuzz from May 26-29 as new graduates, along with their families, friends and supporters, gather at the Arts and Culture Centre to celebrate their academic accomplishments.

Memorial will also recognize four of six total honorary degree recipients for their leadership in cultural, academic and social spheres with the awarding of honorary degrees. These include cultural ambassador Alan Doyle, dedicated public servant George Furey, acclaimed artist Jean Claude Roy and law enforcement leader Cst. Georgina Short.

Honorary degrees were conferred last week in Corner Brook to Indigenous health trailblazer Mary Pia Benuen and historian and writer James Candow. Ms. Benuen’s honorary doctorate will be conferred in absentia and presented in person in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on June 12 at the Labrador Campus graduation celebration.

A variety of inspiring student success stories will be highlighted in the Gazette throughout the week. From overcoming health challenges and pivoting in new directions, to following a passion for hands-on technical learning, each student success story reflects the unique journeys the students took to get to the stage this week.

For further information about St. John’s campus convocation, please visit the convocation website. Ceremonies will be broadcast live on www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.