Holyrood RCMP investigating collision on the Conception Bay Highway; seeking public assistance identifying driver

Justice, News May 12th, 2026

Holyrood RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision on the Conception Bay Highway last weekend where a driver failed to remain at the scene, and ask anyone with information about the driver to contact police.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on May 3, police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 60 (Conception Bay Highway), between Holyrood and Chapel’s Cove.

A driver reported his vehicle had been hit by a dark-coloured vehicle while he was traveling toward Holyrood. That dark-coloured vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction, towards Harbour Main, and veered into oncoming traffic, sideswiping the man’s vehicle. The driver did not stop after the collision.

The vehicle that was hit sustained substantial damage, but there were no serious injuries reported.

It is possible that the suspect vehicle sustained damages including a damaged driver’s side mirror, flat tire(s) and damage to body or rims of the vehicle.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.