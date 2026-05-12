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Justice

RNC appoints new Deputy Chief

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has a new Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations. David B. White was officially promoted during a ceremony at RNC Provincial Headquarters in St. John’s Monday.

Deputy Chief White has been policing for 28 years. He most recently served as Superintendent, Operational Patrol Services Divisional Commander, Northeast Avalon. Deputy Chief White replaces former Deputy Chief Colin McNeil who retired Dec. 31. Deputy Chief White joins the Executive Team of Chief Patrick R. Roche, and Deputy Chief Stephanie L. Lagace, Criminal Operations.

“Deputy Chief White has been a dedicated member of our management team for several years. He is a leader who cares deeply for the betterment of his staff and advocates tirelessly on their behalf,” says RNC Chief Patrick R. Roche. “Deputy Chief White understands the complexities of our communities, and presents ideas and practical solutions to support the people we serve. I am looking forward to working with Deputy Chief White in his new role.”

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