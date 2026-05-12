Whitbourne RCMP arrests wanted man after flight from police

Justice, News May 12th, 2026

A 40-year-old wanted man was arrested Friday evening by Whitbourne RCMP after attempting to flee from officers on a motorcycle. He now faces numerous Criminal Code charges, including flight from police, impaired refusal and impaired operation.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 8, police attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Route 80 near Green’s Harbour. The driver failed to stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, officers did not engage in pursuit.

A short time later, the same motorcycle was found in Whiteway stopped on the main road. Officers surrounded the vehicle and identified the operator as 40-year-old Ian George. He failed to obey police commands, resisted his arrest and was apprehended. George was wanted by police on an outstanding arrest warrant on an unrelated matter.

He showed signs of impairment and police provided a demand for a breath sample, which he refused.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court today. He now faces additional charges of:

Flight from police,

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand,

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition to criminal charges, George has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with operating a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled licence, operating a vehicle without an insurance policy and operating a motor vehicle without valid licence plates – the original reason for the attempted traffic stop.

The investigation is continuing.