Another big country star, Keith Urban to headline the Churchill Park Music Festival on July 24

Arts & Entertainment, News May 16th, 2026

Four-time GRAMMY award-winning country singer, songwriter and guitarist Keith Urban will headline the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s on Friday, July 24. Special guests are American country-pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson and Canadian country artist Dallas Smith.

The general tickets sale begins Thursday, May 14 at 12 noon local time (NDT) and tickets will be available online at ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com.

Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY Awards, 13 CMAs (including two-time Entertainer of the Year), 15 ACMs (including the prestigious Triple Crown for winner Best New Artist, Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year), three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards, celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums (11), which have produced more than 11 billion streams.

He’s been a judge on American Idol in the U.S., a coach on The Voice in Australia, a featured player on The Road and is recognized as one of Country music’s most influential artists with inductions into the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Urban’s career has been sprinkled with creative collaborations that have shown his brevity and thirst for musical possibility. They are what make him the musician’s musician. They’ve included, amongst others: Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, John Mayer, HARDY, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, P!nk, Post Malone, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

In the midst of it all Urban gives back. His All For The Hall benefit concerts have raised $4.3M for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He was the first Artist Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, is an advisory board member at the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.