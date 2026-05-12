Placentia RCMP investigating attempted theft of outboard boat motor in Freshwater

Justice, News May 12th, 2026

Placentia RCMP is investigating after a person or persons attempted to steal a boat motor in the town of Freshwater last week, and are asking public to come forward with any information.

Sometime overnight between May 5 and May 6, a suspect or suspects attempted to steal an outboard motor from a parked fishing boat on Brook Road. Bolts were removed and cables were cut but the suspects were not successful in taking the motor.

The investigation is continuing.