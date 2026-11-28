Local News, News November 28th, 2026

A collision at a busy Mount Pearl intersection on Friday evening caused considerable damage to two vehicles.

At about 9:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Placentia Road and Richard Nolan Drive. A two-vehicle collision had occurred, causing significant damage to both vehicles. With debris strewn across a portion of the intersection, one of the vehicles involved came to rest on a traffic island.

There were no serious injuries reported to any of the five occupants of the vehicles. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)