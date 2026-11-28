Collision in Mount Pearl causes significant damage, no serious injuries
A collision at a busy Mount Pearl intersection on Friday evening caused considerable damage to two vehicles.
At about 9:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Placentia Road and Richard Nolan Drive. A two-vehicle collision had occurred, causing significant damage to both vehicles. With debris strewn across a portion of the intersection, one of the vehicles involved came to rest on a traffic island.
There were no serious injuries reported to any of the five occupants of the vehicles. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.