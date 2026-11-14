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Police investigating dramatic and destructive crash in Torbay

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The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a dramatic crash in the town of Torbay late Friday night.

Shortly before midnight emergency personnel were called to a portion of Torbay Road, near Kelly’s Lane. Crews arrived to find a heavily-damaged car that had knocked over a utility pole, bringing live wires down across the roadway and the car. Any occupants of the car, which had been traveling north, had fled the scene on foot following the crash.

Firefighters with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department and police were forced to close Torbay Road between Kelly’s Lane and Pine Line. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were also summoned to deal with the downed power lines. Collision reconstructionists with the RNC were also called to investigate the crash.

Video from the scene of a dramatic crash in the Town of Torbay late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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