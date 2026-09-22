Clarenville RCMP seeking public’s assistance to identify suspects in retail store theft

Justice, News September 22nd, 2026

Clarenville RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance to identify a man and woman in relation to a recent theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Earlier this month, officers received a report of theft that occurred on August 29 at the Walmart on Shoal Harbour Drive. At around 12:15 p.m. that day, surveillance cameras captured two individuals selecting over $300.00 in items, placing them in reusable bags and leaving the store without paying.

The man is described as white, in his late 50s, approximately 5’ 3” to 5’ 9” tall with a large build. When captured on surveillance cameras, he was wearing a light grey sleeveless shirt, dark coloured pants and a black and white ball cap with white lettering on the front.

The woman, also white and in her 50s, stands approximately 5’ 3” to 5’ 9” tall, with an average build and short light brown hair. She was observed wearing a light purple coloured t-shirt with palm trees on the front, grey pants and grey shoes.

Both individuals departed the store in a black Chrysler passenger vehicle.

The theft investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the identity of either person is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP as soon as possible at 709-466-3211.