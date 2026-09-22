Burin Peninsula RCMP investigating fatal crash on Route 210 near Terrenceville

Justice, News September 22nd, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Route 210 that resulted in the death of one individual late Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:55 a.m. on September 20, Burin Peninsula RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 210 (The Heritage Run), south of Terrenceville. RCMP Traffic Services, Baine Harbour Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded to the scene.

A 75-year-old Burin woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant of the vehicle was medically assessed at the scene and transported to hospital for further treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended to support the investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.