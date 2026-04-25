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Rogues beat Kraken 109-88, move to second in division

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The Newfoundland Rogues beat the New England Kraken 109-88 on Friday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre, moving their record to 10 wins and seven losses and into second place in their division.


St. John’s is now chasing the Tri-City Tide for first place.


The Rogues were in control for most of the game, even without their key player Dedric Boyd. New England, who have won just one of their seven games this season, were unable to keep up.


Forwards Leonard Turner, Kingslee D’Silva and Noel Moffatt led the way for St. John’s. Moffatt had the best night of the three, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.


The two teams will play again Saturday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

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