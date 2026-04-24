News, Sports April 24th, 2026

The Baker Flooring Conception Bay Blues will face the Clarenville Caribous on Friday night at 7:30 PM at the Conception Bay South Arena, with a berth in the national final on the line.

Conception Bay earned their place in the semifinal with an impressive victory over the defending Allan Cup champions, the Wentworth Gryphins, in a high-intensity quarterfinal matchup. The Blues jumped out to an early 2–0 lead on goals from Kris Hodge and Nick Lindstrom, setting the tone early in front of a loud home crowd.

From there, the team locked things down defensively, delivering a composed and disciplined performance to close out the game. In net, Andrew Rose delivered a strong, composed performance, making key saves at critical moments to preserve the victory against a talented Gryphins lineup.

Now, attention turns to Friday night’s all-Newfoundland showdown. With both teams hungry for a chance to compete for Canada’s most storied senior hockey trophy, fans can expect another intense, physical battle inside the CBS Arena.

Tickets are available at the Conception Bay South Arena box office. Online ticket sales and streaming information can be found at www.allancup2026.ca. The road to the Allan Cup continues in CBS.