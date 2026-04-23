Clarenville Caribous and Baker Flooring Blues in hunt for Allan Cup title

News, Sports April 23rd, 2026

Two teams from this province are vying for Canadian amateur senior hockey’s top prize this week. Conception Bay South is playing host to the prestigious Allen Cup, and both provincial entries are in the hunt. It’s a trophy steeped in history, dating back over a century. Since that first championship in 1909, the nation’s best amateurs have battled for the Allan Cup.

This week, the tradition continues, with five teams contending for the title – including the Clarenville Caribous and host Baker Flooring Blues from C.B.S.

The tournament features teams made up of former pros, semi pros and high-level junior stars who are competing for one of hockey’s oldest trophies. This province has won the Allan Cup just three times – the first in 1986 when the Corner Brook Royals made history. Clarenville would win it all in 2011, and the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts would become Canadian champions six years later.

And, now, heading into the playoffs tonight, both the Caribous and Baker Flooring Blues are contending.

The Blues play in the quarterfinal tonight while the Caribous, who finished atop the standings in the round-robin, await the winner.

Following the round-robin portion of the tournament, the standings were finalized as follows:

Clarenville Caribous Stoney Creek Tigers Conception Bay Blues Wentworth Gryphins Minto 81’s