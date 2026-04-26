Rogues beat Kraken 109-75 for third straight win

News, Sports April 26th, 2026

The Newfoundland Rogues beat the New England Kraken 109-75 on Saturday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre, their third win in a row as they try to secure a spot in the playoffs.

It was a close game early on before St. John’s took over in the second quarter and pulled away for good. The Rogues have now beaten New England every time the two teams have played each other.

Kingslee D’Silva led all scorers with 26 points and 11 rebounds, putting on a show for the home crowd with several highlight dunks along the way.

Newfoundland now heads out on the road before returning home to face the Port City Power on May 5.