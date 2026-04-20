Glovertown Academy Eagles and Gander Collegiate Concordes win Royal NL Regiment High School Hockey Tournament

News, Sports April 20th, 2026

It was a weekend of thrilling high school hockey that came down to two nail-biting finals.

The province’s top high school boys and girls teams faced off at 9th annual Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial Tournament, one of Atlantic Canada’s most prestigious hockey tournaments.

Glovertown Academy Eagles won the Beaumont-Hamel Cup with a score of 3-2 against the Gonzaga High Vikings to take home the girls’ title. The Eagles finished the tournament undefeated, but saved their best game for the final.

Gander Concordes won the bronze with a score of 4-1 against the Mobile Central High Monarchs.

Boys Battalion

Gander Collegiate Concordes won the Beaumont-Hamel Centennial Cup for the boys’ battalion with a score of 5-4 against the Exploits Valley High Eagles.

Mount Pearl Senior High Huskies won the bronze with a score of 7-3 against the Gonzaga High Vikings.

The Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial High School Hockey Tournament is the largest high school hockey tournament in Newfoundland and Labrador and attracts the best high school athletes from across the province. More than 750 players and coaches participated in the week-long tournament, which included 80 games, 32 teams, 22 high schools and three ice surfaces.