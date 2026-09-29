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Town-wide water outage for Town of Deer Lake

Health, Local News, News

Residents in the Town of Deer Lake are advised that there is currently a water outage affecting the entire town.

The outage is the result of work being carried out by a contractor, which has caused an unexpected disruption to the Town’s water system.

Town officials say crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible, and apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience while the issue is being resolved.

Updates will be posted on the Town’s official website.

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