Multiple motorists ticketed by RCMP for dangerous driving

Local News, News September 16th, 2026

RCMP officers stopped and ticketing drivers across the province on Monday (September 14, 2026) for risky driving behaviours. Tickets were handed out for a series of offences, from excessive speeding in a school zone to driving without the proper registration and insurance.

In Central, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding dangerously in a school zone on the Road to the Isles near Campbellton early Monday morning. Radar confirmed that the 35-year-old Birchy Bay woman was travelling at speeds up to 126 km/hr in the 50 km/hr school zone. She received a ticket for excessive speeding, and her vehicle was seized and impounded.

Then around 11:30 a.m., officers working in Lewisporte and Grand Falls-Windsor areas each stopped vehicles with invalid licence plates. A 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were unable to provide valid proof of insurance. Both drivers were ticketed, and each of their vehicles were impounded.

On Fogo Island on Monday, an officer patrolling Route 333 around 10:30 a.m. spotted a vehicle travelling at 120 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone. The operator, a 40-year-old man, was ticketed for exceeding the speed limit.

Police on the Burin Peninsula stopped and ticketed three drivers while conducting traffic enforcements on Monday. Just after 8:00 a.m. an officer with Burin Peninsula RCMP stopped a vehicle with expired plates along Route 220 in Black Brook. The driver was ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle without a valid insurance policy. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

Then shortly before 2:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle travelling at speeds of up to 132 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone while passing a transport truck on Route 210 near Boat Harbour. The driver was issued a ticket for speeding.

About an hour later, police in Marystown stopped a vehicle on McGettigan Boulevard with an altered and obstructed licence plate. The operator, a Frenchman’s Cove man, was issued a ticket for defacing a licence plate.

Finally, on the Avalon, RCMP officers stopped an uninsured vehicle travelling at 126 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the Trans-Canada Highway around 2:30. The motorist, a 64-year-old Plate Cove West man, was also found to be driving an unregistered vehicle. He received tickets for operating an uninsured vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and speeding. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

The RCMP is reminding motorists to slow down, drive sober and ensure that your licence, registration and insurance are always up to date.