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Agriculture Expo returns to Corner Brook Civic Centre, September 18 – 20

Local News

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture are gearing up for their annual Agriculture Expo – celebrating local farmers and producers.

According to organizers, the expo will feature an animal farm exhibit, sheep shearing demonstrations, Farmer’s Market, culinary demonstrations, a Kid’s Cultivation Station, and a variety of live demonstrations designed to engage and inspire attendees of all ages. Chef Darcy Butler will be on the team again this year to deliver all the culinary delights.

More details and a full schedule can be found below.

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