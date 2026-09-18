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Precautionary boil order advisory in effect for Town of Deer Lake

Health, Local News, News

The Town of Deer Lake is advising residents of a precautionary boil order advisory.

Town officials say the infrastructure issues have been resolved, and water samples have been collected and sent for testing. However, they are awaiting the results and encourage residents and visitors to boil water for at least one minute before drinking it, preparing food or beverages, making ice, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, or preparing infant formula. 

Updates will be posted on the towns website and social media. 

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