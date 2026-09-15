Request for Proposals issued for nurse practitioner review 

Health, News September 15th, 2026

A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued for a review of the role of nurse practitioners in Newfoundland and Labrador. As key members of the health care team, nurse practitioners play an important role in improving access to care and supporting positive health outcomes for residents throughout the province.

The review will assess the current state of nurse practitioner practice in Newfoundland and Labrador and will identify opportunities to strengthen and support the role over the long term. Areas of focus will include scope of practice, service delivery models, workload considerations, reporting structures, governance and leadership approaches, recruitment and retention, and future workforce needs.

The province worked collaboratively with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services and the Registered Nurses Union Newfoundland and Labrador in the development of the Request for Proposals.

“Nurse Practitioners are a vital part of our health care system, and our government is committed to supporting them in their important work to ensure high-quality care for the people of our province,” says health minister Joedy Wall. “This review is an opportunity to better understand the scope of work of nurse practitioners, address their needs and ensure that we continue to support them in their dedicated work to ensure the health and well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

The province also acknowledges the valuable contributions of the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurse Practitioners Association, which provided input on practice models, governance approaches, leadership structures, and research from other jurisdictions.

The deadline for proposals is Tuesday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m. The RFP can be found here