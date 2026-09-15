Alex Newhook signs four-year contract extension with Montréal Canadiens

Local News, News, Sports September 15th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador’s own Alex Newhook has signed a four-year contract extension with the Montréal Canadiens.

With his current contract set to end at the conclusion of the 2026-2027 NHL season, it was announced by the Canadiens on Tuesday evening that Newhook has signed an extension worth $22.2 million. The new deal will see Newhook make an average annual salary of $5.55 million from the 2027-28 season through to 2031-32 season.

Newhook scored 13 goals and recorded 25 points for the Canadiens during the regular season, but it was in the playoffs where he shone brightest. Alex scored a series-winning goal in the third period of Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs to help Montréal eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the second round of the playoffs Newhook scored in overtime of yet another Game 7 to eliminate the Buffalo Sabres and propel the Canadiens into the Conference Finals. While Montréal was knocked out by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Carolina Hurricanes, Newhook’s 7-goal playoff performance highlighted an offence driven by Montréal’s young guns.