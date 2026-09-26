Police charge man for defrauding seniors in home repair scheme

Justice, News September 26th, 2026

The RNC has charged a St. John’s man for swindling seniors out of cash in a home repair scheme.

This week alone, the RNC says it is aware of cases where 66-year-old James Robert Dwyer persuaded two elderly women to give him money in exchange for maintenance jobs that he did not do.

In one case, he convinced a woman to go to an ATM to withdraw funds to give him.

Dwyer was arrested on Thursday and held to appear in court to face two charges of fraud, as well as breaches of a release order. Further charges are anticipated.

To help protect yourself from renovation fraud:

Obtain multiple written quotes before committing to any work.

Verify a contractor’s credentials. Do not rely solely on what you find on social media.

Be cautious of contractors who use high-pressure sales tactics, make unsolicited door-to-door offers, and demand immediate decisions.

Ensure a detailed written contract is in place before any work begins.

Never pay the full cost of a project upfront. Consider making payments in installments as work is completed