Justice, News September 14th, 2026

The RNC has made an arrest following a stabbing in St. John’s. On Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Southside Road in St. John’s. Responding officers located the 24-year-old suspect at the home; the injured 49-year-old male victim had left the area prior to police arrival. He was located by paramedics nearby on Water Street and transported to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

As a result of the investigation by the Major Crime Unit, officers charged the accused with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and violence against an intimate partner. They were held for court.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.