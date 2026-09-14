Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP investigates erratic driving complaint, arrests driver for impaired operation

Justice, News September 14th, 2026

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP arrested a 52-year-old man on Friday night after responding to a report of a possible impaired driver in Ferndale.

On September 11, just before 9:30 p.m., Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP received a call from a concerned resident, reporting a vehicle operating in an erratic manner near Ferndale. Police began immediate patrols of the area, and stopped the described vehicle on Ferndale Road a short time later.

The driver, a 52-year-old Southeast Placentia man, showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside screening. He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to a nearby detachment, where he provided additional breath samples that were more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The man was later released from custody, and will appeared in provincial court in October 2026. His vehicle was seized and impounded, and his driver’s licence was suspended.