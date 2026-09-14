Deer Lake RCMP investigating fatal collision near St. Judes

Justice, News September 14th, 2026

Deer Lake RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) on Friday that resulted in the death of one man and seriously injured a youth. Just before 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 11, police rsponded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near St. Judes.

Deer Lake Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded to the scene. Two off-duty medical professionals also stopped to provide their assistance.

The driver of one vehicle, a 43-year-old Nova Scotia man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a youth, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Corner Brook for continued treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious in nature. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended to support the investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.