Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP investigating late-night disturbance, asking witnesses to contact police

Justice, News September 14th, 2026

Police in Port aux Basques are investigating a reported disturbance in the wharf area this weekend, and asking anyone with information to contact them. Around midnight (12:00 a.m.) on September 13, police were contacted by a concerned resident who reported hearing someone calling for help in the area of Pleasant St, near the Government Wharf. Officers conducted patrols of the area, and did not locate any people or suspicious activity. Further inquiries at nearby homes were not successful in identifying the source of the reported noise.

Anyone with information, including anyone with surveillance or dash camera footage from the area near the wharf, is asked to call Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP as soon as possible at 709-695-2149.