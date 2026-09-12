Springdale RCMP charges man with refusing to provide sample and obstruction

Justice, News September 12th, 2026

Springdale RCMP arrested a 40-year-old man Tuesday afternoon after responding to a report of a suspected impaired driver. The driver refused to identify himself to police, refused to comply with a breath demand and was determined to be in breach of release conditions imposed by the courts in Nova Scotia.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on September 9, RCMP officers in Springdale received a report about a possible impaired driver who was observed driving erratically. Police began immediate patrols and located the described vehicle a short time later outside a residence.

When officers stopped the vehicle, they observed signs of impairment and the driver, a 40-year-old Novia Scotia man, was provided with a demand for a breath sample as part of a roadside screening. He refused, and when police attempted to take him into custody for the refusal, he did not comply with their instructions and further refused to identify himself.

Once police identified the man, they also confirmed that he was in violation of his court-imposed conditions.

The man was later released from custody and will appear in provincial court in November 2026 to face charges of failing or refusing to comply with a demand, resisting or obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

In addition, his driver’s licence was suspended.