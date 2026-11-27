Justice, News November 27th, 2026

A 22-year-old man was arrested by Ferryland RCMP Thursday afternoon after he was observed driving dangerously in a school zone, then failed to stop for officers. Brady Rodgers is expected to appear in provincial court on Friday.

On Nov. 26, around 2:45 p.m. an officer conducting proactive patrols of the Southern Shore Highway (Route 10) in Mobile observed a vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed near the local high school. Radar confirmed that the vehicle was traveling at speeds up to 120 km/h, where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

The officer immediately initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply with police emergency equipment and continued at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in an unsafe manner. The vehicle and driver were followed to a property in Tors Cove, where 22-year-old Brady Rodgers was arrested for flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Rodgers was transported to the detachment in Holyrood, where he was held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court today.

In addition to the Criminal Code charges, he was also issued a ticket for the excessive speed, his driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle he was driving was seized by police and impounded.