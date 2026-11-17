Justice, News November 17th, 2026

A 35-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Mount Pearl.

Police say an officer responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Mount Carson Avenue at approximately 2:37 p.m. on November 16.

The vehicle was stopped, and following an investigation, the male driver was arrested for impaired driving.

He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court to face charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Police also impounded the vehicle and issued summary offence tickets for driving while suspended, failing to transfer vehicle ownership and having open alcohol in the vehicle.