Justice, News November 16th, 2026

Officers with RCMP Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) have laid charges against 55-year-old Paul Melville Vader for trafficking in cocaine, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions of his release.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, police stopped a vehicle on Mckenzie Drive, as part of an ongoing investigation led by RCMP Labrador District GIS. During the stop, officers located and seized a significant amount of currency, a weapon and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking activity.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Paul Melville Vader, 55, of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He was held in police custody and appeared in court over the weekend on charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code including:

Trafficking in a controlled drug or substance – cocaine,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,

Failure to comply with the conditions of a Release Order.

Five other occupants were inside the vehicle, arrested by police, identified and later released without charge. The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.