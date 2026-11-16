Justice, News November 16th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) seized a vehicle in Corner Brook.

Operational Patrol Services conducted a traffic safety stop on Main Street in Corner Brook around 5:45 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 14).

The 29-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside screening test. As a result, he was issued a driving suspension and his vehicle was seized.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911.