Justice, News November 16th, 2026

RCMP in Lewisporte arrested a man for assault after police conducted an investigation into an altercation inside a business Saturday morning in the community.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., on Nov. 14, police received a report following a disturbance involving two patrons inside a grocery store on Main Street in Lewisporte. A confrontation inside the store resulted in a physical assault. The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified and arrested a 61-year-old man.

He was later released on an Undertaking, and is expected appear in provincial court on February 9, 2027, to answer to one Criminal Code charge of assault with a weapon.