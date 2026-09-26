NEWS

News

Weather Forecast: Saturday, September 26

St. John's

News, Weather

Much of Newfoundland will see sunshine and mild temperatures today, while showers are possible this afternoon in Happy Valley–Goose Bay. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today
Mainly sunny in St. John’s with a high of 14. Bonavista will be sunny after morning fog patches dissipate. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 develops early this afternoon. High 18, except 14 along parts of the coast. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight
Clear skies in St. John’s become partly cloudy this evening. Southwest wind 20 km/h becomes west 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low 8. Bonavista will see a few clouds with southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 overnight. Low 11.

Sun, Sept. 27
Mainly sunny in St. John’s. West wind 20 km/h becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 15. Bonavista will be sunny before becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

South Coast

Today
Mainly sunny in Channel-Port aux Basques. Southeast wind 20 km/h gusting to 40, except 60 in the Wreckhouse area this morning and early this afternoon, becomes south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 14, except 18 north of Cape Ray. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight
Partly cloudy with fog patches developing overnight. South wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 8, except 4 in low-lying areas, with a risk of frost.

Sun, Sept. 27
A mix of sun and cloud with morning fog patches dissipating. Wind becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Central

Today
Sunny in Gander with morning fog patches dissipating. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 develops early this afternoon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight
A few clouds. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes northwest 20 overnight. Low 11.

Sun, Sept. 27
Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

West Coast

Today
Mainly sunny in Corner Brook with morning fog patches dissipating. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight
Partly cloudy with fog patches developing overnight. Low 8, except 4 in low-lying areas, with a risk of frost.

Sun, Sept. 27
Clearing in the morning with fog patches dissipating. Wind becomes north 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today
Mainly sunny in St. Anthony with morning fog patches dissipating. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 increases to 40 km/h gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight
Clear skies become partly cloudy this evening. Southwest wind 40 km/h gusting to 60 becomes west 30 km/h gusting to 50, except gusting to 80 in the Canada Bay area this evening and after midnight. Winds become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low 10.

Sun, Sept. 27
Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes north 20 km/h near noon. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today
Increasing cloudiness with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 develops this morning before becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight
Clearing early this evening before cloud increases again before morning. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 9.

Sun, Sept. 27
Clearing near noon. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light in the morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Related Articles

St. John's
Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 20
Read more
St. John's
Weather Forecast: Saturday, September 19
Read more
NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint
Read more
NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint
Read more
St. John's
Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 13
Read more
St. John's
Weather Forecast: Saturday, September 12
Read more
Back to top