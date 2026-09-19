Weather Forecast: Saturday, September 19

News, Weather September 19th, 2026

Rain and strong winds will affect much of Newfoundland today, with gusts reaching 110 km/h along parts of the coast and flurries possible over higher terrain near Happy Valley–Goose Bay.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Clouds increase in St. John’s this morning with a few showers and about 2 mm expected. Northwest winds increase to 60 km/h gusting to 80, except 100 along parts of the coast this afternoon. Temperatures fall to 8 this afternoon. Bonavista will see periods of rain beginning near noon with 2 to 4 mm expected. Northwest winds increase to 70 km/h gusting to 90, except 110 along parts of the coast this afternoon. High 9.

Tonight

A few showers in St. John’s end before morning, with about 2 mm expected. Northwest winds gust to 80, except 100 along parts of the coast early this evening, before easing. Low 6. Bonavista will see periods of rain or drizzle with about 5 mm expected. Northwest winds gust to 80, except 110 along parts of the coast this evening. Low 6.

Sun, Sept. 20

Mainly cloudy skies clear in the afternoon in St. John’s. Northwest winds gusting to 60 ease through the morning. High 11. Bonavista will become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, with northwest winds also easing through the day. High 11. UV index 3 to 4, moderate.

South Coast

Today

Showers in Channel-Port aux Basques with about 2 mm expected, except locally 10 mm north of Cape Ray. Northwest wind 60 km/h gusting to 90 diminishes to 40 km/h gusting to 70 this afternoon. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Showers end after midnight before skies clear. About 2 mm is expected, except locally 5 mm north of Cape Ray. Northwest wind 40 km/h gusting to 70 becomes north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 5.

Sun, Sept. 20

Increasing cloudiness in the morning. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Central

Today

Clouds increase in Gander with rain beginning this morning and about 10 mm expected. Winds increase through the morning, becoming northwest 60 km/h gusting to 90. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Periods of rain or drizzle end before morning, with about 5 mm expected. Northwest wind 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishes to 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low 6.

Sun, Sept. 20

Cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

Showers in Corner Brook with 5 to 10 mm expected. Northwest winds increase to 50 km/h gusting to 80 this morning before easing this afternoon. Temperature steady near 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Showers end after midnight before skies become partly cloudy. Another 2 to 4 mm is expected. Northwest winds ease overnight. Temperature steady near 6, except near 3 inland.

Sun, Sept. 20

A mix of sun and cloud. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light near noon. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Rain, at times heavy, ends this afternoon in St. Anthony, followed by a 60 per cent chance of showers. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm. North winds increase to 70 km/h gusting to 100 this morning before easing near noon. Temperature steady near 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening before becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Northwest wind 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishes overnight. Low 5.

Sun, Sept. 20

A mix of sun and cloud. Northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Showers with flurries over higher terrain. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm. Wind becomes north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening before clearing after midnight. Winds become light late this evening. Low -3 with frost and a wind chill of -7 overnight.

Sun, Sept. 20

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the day. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11, with a wind chill of -7 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.