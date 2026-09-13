Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 13

News, Weather September 13th, 2026

A milder Sunday is ahead for much of Newfoundland, with sunshine in eastern and central areas and highs reaching 19, while showers are possible in Happy Valley–Goose Bay.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud, with morning fog patches dissipating. Southwest wind develops at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18 in both St. John’s and Bonavista. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies become cloudy this evening. Southwest winds continue, gusting to 40 km/h in St. John’s and 50 in Bonavista. Low 13 in St. John’s and 14 in Bonavista.

Mon, Sept. 14

Bonavista will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes south 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

South Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud becomes cloudy this afternoon in Channel-Port aux Basques. East wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Southwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 15.

Mon, Sept. 14

Periods of drizzle change to rain in the morning, with fog patches developing and 10 to 20 mm expected. Southeast winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60, except 80 in the Wreckhouse area late in the morning and early afternoon, before becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Central

Today

Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud this morning in Gander. Fog patches dissipate this morning. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies become cloudy this evening. Southwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 13.

Mon, Sept. 14

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon before showers begin. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 mm. South winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

West Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Corner Brook. South wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Southwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Mon, Sept. 14

Showers with about 5 mm expected. Southwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Mainly cloudy in St. Anthony. Southeast wind 20 km/h becomes southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Southwest wind 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low 13.

Mon, Sept. 14

Cloudy with a few showers beginning in the morning. About 5 mm is expected. Southwest wind 40 km/h gusting to 60 becomes south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening before a few showers begin near midnight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 mm. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14.

Mon, Sept. 14

Showers with 5 to 10 mm expected. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 1 or low.