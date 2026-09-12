Weather Forecast: Saturday, September 12

News, Weather September 12th, 2026

Showers and cool temperatures are expected across much of Newfoundland today before conditions improve later in the day, while Happy Valley–Goose Bay sees a mix of sun and cloud.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Clouds increase in St. John’s with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. West winds gusting to 60 km/h ease this morning. High 13. In Bonavista, showers or drizzle end this morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Northwest winds gust to 40 km/h, except 60 along parts of the coast this morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Skies clear this evening. Winds ease and fog patches develop overnight in St. John’s. Low 7 in St. John’s and 6 in Bonavista, with temperatures as low as 3 to 4 in low-lying inland areas and a risk of frost.

Sun, Sept. 13

Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Southwest winds develop, gusting to 40 km/h. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

South Coast

Today

Mainly cloudy in Channel-Port aux Basques with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning before skies clear late this afternoon. Northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear skies become partly cloudy overnight. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes south 20 near midnight. Low 8.

Sun, Sept. 13

A mix of sun and cloud becomes cloudy in the afternoon. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Central

Today

Showers or drizzle end this morning in Gander, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers before clearing this afternoon. Northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear with winds becoming light this evening. Low 6, except 3 in low-lying areas, with a risk of frost.

Sun, Sept. 13

Sunny skies become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

Mainly cloudy in Corner Brook with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning before clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipate this morning. North wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear skies become partly cloudy overnight. Low 7, except 4 in low-lying inland areas, with a risk of frost.

Sun, Sept. 13

A mix of sun and cloud becomes cloudy in the afternoon. Southwest winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

A few showers end this morning in St. Anthony, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear with increasing cloudiness before morning. Southwest wind 20 km/h develops overnight. Low 6.

Sun, Sept. 13

Mainly cloudy. Southwest winds increase to 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

A mix of sun and cloud. North wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light near noon. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with rain beginning late this evening and ending overnight. About 2 mm is expected. Southwest wind 20 km/h develops overnight. Low 8.

Sun, Sept. 13

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.