Weather Forecast: Sunday, September 20

News, Weather September 20th, 2026

Winds ease across much of Newfoundland today, with a mix of sun and cloud, while Happy Valley–Goose Bay will see a chance of showers late this afternoon.



St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Mainly cloudy skies clear this afternoon in St. John’s. Northwest wind 40 km/h gusting to 60 eases through the morning and becomes light this afternoon. High 11. Bonavista will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Northwest winds gust to 60, except 80 along parts of the coast early this morning, before easing through the day. High 11.

Tonight

Clouds increase this evening in St. John’s. Low 5. Bonavista becomes cloudy this evening with a low of 6.

Mon, Sept. 21

Mainly cloudy in St. John’s with a few showers beginning in the afternoon and about 2 mm possible. High 15. Bonavista will become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers. South wind 20 km/h develops in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

South Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Channel-Port aux Basques. Wind becomes northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind becomes southwest 20 km/h near midnight. Low 9.

Mon, Sept. 21

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon before a few showers begin. About 2 mm is expected. Southwest wind 20 km/h. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Central

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Gander. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low 5.

Mon, Sept. 21

Cloudy skies become a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becomes south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Corner Brook. Northwest wind 20 km/h becomes light near noon. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind becomes south 20 km/h before morning. Temperature steady near 10, except a low of 5 inland.

Mon, Sept. 21

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon before a few showers begin. About 2 mm is expected. South wind 20 km/h. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in St. Anthony, clearing near noon. Northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear skies become partly cloudy this evening. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 5.

Mon, Sept. 21

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the day. Wind becomes southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 12, with a wind chill of -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Southwest wind 20 km/h becomes light this evening. Low 4.

Mon, Sept. 21

A mix of sun and cloud. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.