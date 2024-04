A virtual ER will remain operational beginning today at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says the change is due to human resource challenges.

Residents in the area can proceed to the ER at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre as usual. There will be a health-care professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.